WhatsApp is repeatedly calling the microphone in the background on Android phones

The WhatsApp application icon is seen on an iPhone home screen in Warsaw, Poland on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)

WhatsApp and Google confirmed earlier that the former app is currently experiencing issues with repeatedly calling the microphone in the background on Android devices.The situation was resolved a month ago by Twitter engineers Foad Dabiri found (about the same time WABetaInfo Someone mentioned this bug on the Internet), and the screenshots he posted were seen and shared by the boss Elon Musk, and then attracted widespread attention.

As a fan of encrypted IM service Signal, Musk’s comment on this is “WhatsApp can’t be trusted.” Subsequent WhatsApp stated in a statement that the bug actually originated from the Android system, rather than its software collecting user information without authorization. “We believe this is a bug in the Android system that incorrectly displays information on the privacy panel, and we have asked Google to investigate and remedy it,” WhatsApp wrote.

“We’re aware of this issue and are working closely with WhatsApp to investigate,” Google said. Before they give a formal solution, if you encounter the situation where the microphone is repeatedly called by WhatsApp, it seems that you can temporarily relieve it by restarting the phone.