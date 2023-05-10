Home » WhatsApp is repeatedly calling the microphone in the background on Android phones
Technology

WhatsApp is repeatedly calling the microphone in the background on Android phones

by admin
WhatsApp is repeatedly calling the microphone in the background on Android phones

The WhatsApp application icon is seen on an iPhone home screen in Warsaw, Poland on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)

WhatsApp and Google confirmed earlier that the former app is currently experiencing issues with repeatedly calling the microphone in the background on Android devices.The situation was resolved a month ago by Twitter engineers Foad Dabiri found (about the same time WABetaInfo Someone mentioned this bug on the Internet), and the screenshots he posted were seen and shared by the boss Elon Musk, and then attracted widespread attention.

As a fan of encrypted IM service Signal, Musk’s comment on this is “WhatsApp can’t be trusted.” Subsequent WhatsApp stated in a statement that the bug actually originated from the Android system, rather than its software collecting user information without authorization. “We believe this is a bug in the Android system that incorrectly displays information on the privacy panel, and we have asked Google to investigate and remedy it,” WhatsApp wrote.

“We’re aware of this issue and are working closely with WhatsApp to investigate,” Google said. Before they give a formal solution, if you encounter the situation where the microphone is repeatedly called by WhatsApp, it seems that you can temporarily relieve it by restarting the phone.

See also  Thermaltake officially released the Pacific TF3 water cooling system dashboard, which can be placed in 120 fan installation positions | XFastest News

You may also like

The great plan to free Rome from traffic

It is earlier than AMD Radeon RX 7600,...

DeepMind co-founder: “Many will lose their jobs because...

MIT Technology Review 4/23: How can we tame...

DeepMind co-founder: “Many will lose their jobs because...

microSD for over 12,000 hours of content…

HyperX to Retain Naming Rights to Allied Esports...

The future of Salesforce, between artificial intelligence and...

Google-backed Anthropic announced the “AI Constitution” and used...

The world for rent: here is the future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy