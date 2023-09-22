WhatsApp Launches Channels for Important Updates: A Simple and Private Way to Stay Informed

WhatsApp Launches Channels Feature for Simple and Private Updates

WhatsApp has officially launched its Channels feature, allowing users to receive important updates from people and organizations in a simple, reliable, and private manner. Although not yet available to everyone, Channels is currently accessible in over 150 countries.

Channels can be found in a new tab called News, separate from personal chats, where users can choose to follow the statuses and channels that interest them. Admins can use this one-way streaming tool to send texts, photos, videos, and surveys to help users select the channels they want to follow. Users can react to content and easily turn notifications on or off.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS for WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business. It includes a search directory where users can find organizations, sports teams, artists, intellectuals, and updates from local authorities, among other spaces of interest.

CNN has also joined the Channels feature in Spanish, allowing users to access the most important news of the day. Users can tap the bell icon at the top right corner of their screen to activate notifications and receive alerts every time CNN en Español publishes an update.

To join the CNN channel in Spanish, users can click [here]. If it’s not yet available, users are advised to stay tuned for updates on CNN’s social networks.

The Channels feature aims to provide a convenient platform for users to stay informed and connected with their favorite organizations and sources of interest. With its privacy-focused approach, WhatsApp continues to enhance its offerings to meet the needs of its diverse user base.