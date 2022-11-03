Larger discussion groups. More structured. Designed to help businesses, schools and private groups communicate better and in a more organized way. Whatsapp has launched Community (community), a project announced at the beginning of the year, but active from today. The company, part of the Meta holding, has announced that in the coming months it will be available in all the countries where it is active. For both iOS and Android.

Communities: what the new feature provides

The new feature will allow users to connect on the messaging app within groups they deem important. You can create communities, or make an existing group chat community a community.

Several options have been introduced: greater control by administrators; voice and video calls with 32 people; surveys; easier sharing and retrieval of files made available to everyone, even up to 2 gigabytes in size; groups that can be extended up to 1,024 users; possibility to create subgroups.





A challenge to Telegram and Signal

Communities look, from the company’s description, something like Facebook groups. But unlike these they will not give the possibility to ‘strangers’ to join the group.

Also because, unlike Facebook, Whatsapp is based on phone numbers. Which, however, the company specifies, will not be visible to everyone. A decision made to satisfy the most stringent demands in terms of privacy.

Furthermore, the communities are hidden, not public. Apart from this aspect, it seems like a move that would bring Whatsapp closer to apps like Telegram and Signal. However, it offers the possibility of groups with tens of thousands of subscribers and different functions. And in the communities you will not be able to access on request, but you will need to be invited.





Zuckerberg: “Privacy and functions unthinkable elsewhere”

The function provides that messages can be shared within the group and marked as “important”. The creation of subgroups is free, and can be done by individual users. With the new functions, Whatsapp “aims to raise the level of communication of organizations with a level of privacy and security that cannot be found elsewhere”, commented Mark Zuckerberg, managing director of Meta.

At the moment there is no assurance that spaces can be created within the communities for illicit behavior. Groups of hate, or dissemination of pornographic material. But the tests carried out so far (50 in 15 pilot countries) would have minimized this risk.