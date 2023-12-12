WhatsApp launches new privacy feature

WhatsApp Introduces New One-Time View Voice Message Feature

Messaging giant WhatsApp has announced a new privacy feature set to enhance the security and privacy of voice messages. On December 7, the app introduced the ability to send voice messages that will disappear once they are heard.

According to a note published on its official blog, this feature is perfect for sharing confidential information with friends or planning a surprise. The one-time view voice messages will be clearly marked with a “once” icon and can only be played once, adding an extra layer of privacy for users.

WhatsApp reiterated that the new feature is in line with its commitment to security and privacy. “As with all personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and single view is another example of our continued privacy innovation.”

The one-time view voice message feature will be implemented worldwide in the coming days. This move follows the introduction of the single viewing of photos and videos in 2021, where media files will not be saved in recipients’ Photos or Gallery sections, and once sent, cannot be viewed again.

To utilize the one-time voice message feature, users are advised to download the latest version of WhatsApp available for their devices. The introduction of this new privacy feature is a step forward in WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to provide secure and private messaging for its users.

