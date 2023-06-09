Home » WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional Sending HD Photos-ePrice.HK
Technology

WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional Sending HD Photos-ePrice.HK

by admin
WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional Sending HD Photos-ePrice.HK

At present, when users use WhatsApp to send photos, the photos will be compressed by the system first. Although this processing method can reduce the consumption of mobile data and shorten the time of sending and receiving, the disadvantage is that the photos will be distorted. In order to make the photos sent have a better effect, some users have changed to send them in the form of files, but the file size is relatively large. WhatsApp seems to be planning to launch a solution that has the best of both worlds.

Optional standard or HD transmission

The website WABetaInfo found that in the recently launched iOS 23.11.0.76 and Android 2.23.12.13 Beta versions, WhatsApp has added a new HD photo option. After users click, they can get higher quality when sending photos, and the photos will also appear on the recipient’s screen. HD is displayed. Under the new function, WhatsApp allows users to choose to send photos in standard or HD high-definition mode. From the screenshots, it can be seen that the highest resolution of the former is 1,600, and the latter is 4,096. While not telling the truth, the high-definition options are much better than today’s photo quality.

The original file transfer depends on the old method

WABetaInfo said that there are not many Beta users who have obtained this function, and HD transmission cannot be used as a default, and users need to manually select each time before sending photos. Just like the features that appeared in Beta in the past, it is currently uncertain whether WhatsApp will officially provide them, nor is it sure when they will actually be launched.

See also  The iPhone welcomes the first major update of the year!Apple announces iOS 16.3 launch next week - Free Electronic News 3C Technology

0608-2a.jpg

Source: wabetainfo

You may also like

I wouldn’t make that mistake again

The latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma wallpapers,...

Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Apple Vision Pro? It’s not the future of...

Vision Pro: How Apple wants to attract developers...

No more Samsung chips?It is rumored that Pixel...

ASUS Announces Zenfone 10 Virtual Launch Event on...

The new phishing that exploits the .zip and...

NVIDIA Celebrates the Launch of Diablo IV and...

Elmec Informatica presents the Sustainability Report

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy