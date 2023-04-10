Home Technology WhatsApp News 2023: Big changes planned? This new feature is now being warned about
WhatsApp News 2023: Big changes planned? This new feature is now being warned about

WhatsApp News 2023: Big changes planned? This new feature is now being warned about

WhatsApp users can look forward to a big change soon. The messenger service is currently testing a new function. But the application carries risks.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger services. In order to ensure user-friendliness and user satisfaction, the company is constantly offering new functions. WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature. But the application harbors dangers.

WhatsApp News 2023: Messenger tests new account linking feature

The messenger service is currently testing the companion mode, writes the portal “WABetaInfo“. This allows the WhatsApp account to be linked to another smartphone. This function offers the possibility of viewing messages on an iPhone or other smartphone when there is no Internet connection available on the main device. The website shows the mode in various screenshots. The account can be linked via a link and QR code.

Warning about new WhatsApp feature

As helpful as the new feature may sound, caution is advised. Because private messages on the other device could be visible to strangers. Is WhatsApp doing anything about this vulnerability? So far it is also unclear whether the mode will be played at all. It is currently still in the test phase. A small group of users has been testing the beta version since November 2022.

Also read:Big updates! You can look forward to these functions

