WhatsApp News 2023: Voice messages, channels and co.! These new features are planned

WhatsApp users can be happy. The messenger is working on new functions. Some of these will be rolled out with upcoming updates. The service is still working on another innovation. That is planned.

WhatsApp is one of the most frequently used messengers in Germany. In order to improve the user experience and security, Meta continually rolls out new updates. Users can look forward to innovations soon. This is what the messenger service is planning.

WhatsApp News 2023: New functions planned for Messenger

The portal “wabetainfo.com” reports on new functions that are to be rolled out with current updates. There is a new update for Apple’s operating system, iOS (iOS 23.25.79). Users have the option to pin messages in group chats for all current members and the exact duration You can choose between three different time periods: 24 hours, seven days and 30 days. Users can also delete the message before the time window expires.

Security of voice messages etc.: New WhatsApp functions for iOS

Furthermore, the connection status can be checked during a video call. In addition, there is even more privacy protection for voice messages. Voice messages can be sent using the advanced “View Once” feature. This prevents the recipient from copying, saving or forwarding the messages. The company already reported on this at its website. The innovation will soon be rolled out worldwide. WhatsApp wants to roll out an alarm system for channels in another iOS update. This allows concerns to be raised via the system. It is also a “preventative measure against potential serious penalties,” according to “wabetainfo.com.”

WhatsApp updates announced for Windows and Android

WhatsApp can also be used via a Windows app in the browser. Beta testers are already able to try out a new function for texts. With the new update, text can be replaced with emojis. The trial version is available via the Windows Store, writes the portal. Android users should also be able to enjoy a new messaging function. A screenshot shows how users can navigate through pinned messages. So far this application is still being developed.

