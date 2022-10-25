Home Technology WhatsApp not working: chats blocked, notifications stopped
WhatsApp not working: chats blocked, notifications stopped

WhatsApp is not working. The messaging app owned by Meta, from the morning of today (25 October) ended in a conspicuous down, immediately reported by many users on other social networks (such as on Twitter). It is not yet clear what could be the origin of the disruption, but the chats are blocked. At first it seemed a double check problem: in fact the morning chats worked in fits and starts and without the classic double check of reception. Then, as the minutes went by, the application just stopped working.

WhatsApp doesn’t work, Facebook and Instagram do

For the moment, however, there are no disruptions to the other applications of the Meta group: from Facebook to Instagram, operation seems to be regular. So much so that some users are reporting WhatsApp outages even on these platforms.

In the past, however, several downs had concerned the entire macrocosm of Zuckerberg, involving Instagram and Facebook. For now, however, it seems to be just a WhatsApp problem.

Problems already yesterday

Some signs, with numerous reports, had already arrived yesterday evening (24 October), with WhatsApp that in many areas of Italy was working in fits and starts. This morning, however, the general down. With similar problems which, according to what Downdetector reports, should involve a little bit all of Europe.

