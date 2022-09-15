Some WhatsApp users will soon be able to send new types of texts.

WhatsApp is testing the ability for chatters to create polls within the app.

We’ve heard about this feature before in leaks.

But WABetaInfo’s detectives found that the poll is now in the Android Beta testing app.

This means beta users will soon be able to experiment with creating polls.

Eventually, the feature will roll out to the public as well.

According to the latest leak, WhatsApp users will be able to share polls with other members of the group.

They will be able to add up to 12 options to the poll.

However, this cap may grow or shrink before the feature is finally released.

You’ll be able to access the feature through the Chat Actions page, and you’ll also have the option to send documents, locations, or contacts.

Although currently being developed on Android, Polls will likely work the same way on iOS and desktop as well.

Sadly, it’s unclear when the new feature will be released.

If you want to try out the latest WhatsApp features first, follow the guide below to join the beta.

How to get WhatsApp beta

To download WhatsApp Beta for your smartphone, you need to visit Google Play on your Android device and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down the page until you see “Become a Beta Tester”.

Click the “Join me” button, then click “Join” to confirm.

Now all you have to do is wait for the update to the beta version of the app.

Joining the WhatsApp beta on iOS is more difficult and has limited capacity.

Follow Apple’s guidelines here.

WhatsApp Security Tips

While waiting for the polls, you should activate an important feature.

You can actually set WhatsApp to have its own lock screen.

This means that if you let someone use your phone for a short period of time, they won’t be able to get into your WhatsApp.

To set this up, you need to go to WhatsApp settings.

Then click Account, then Privacy.

From here, you can turn on Screen Lock on your iPhone using Touch ID or Face ID.

You can also choose the duration for which the ID is required again.

Now, every time you open the app, it will ask you for a photo or face photo to check if you’re actually reading your private chats.

You can still read and quickly reply to messages in the notification window, so the tool isn’t foolproof.

You can also receive WhatsApp calls.

