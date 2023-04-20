WhatsApp rumored to be developing animated emoji

The WhatsApp application icon is seen on an iPhone home screen in Warsaw, Poland on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)

Meta seems to be making some interesting improvements to WhatsApp. WABetaInfo recently posted a GIF showing an animated emoji wearing a party hat and blowing a paper trumpet. It seems that when an animated version of an emoji exists, WhatsApp will share it instead of a static image. Officials haven’t announced a specific launch schedule for the feature yet, but there is news that animated emoji may soon appear in the beta version of WhatsApp on phones and computers.

iMessage and Google’s messaging apps have supported animated emoji for a long time, and now that WhatsApp is finally following suit, users seem to finally have more options for sharing their emotions.