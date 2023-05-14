Home » WhatsApp: Smartwatch revolution has begun
WhatsApp: Smartwatch revolution has begun

Although WhatsApp was primarily developed for use on smartphones, it can now be used on many other devices. Owners now have the option of using WhatsApp directly on an Android smartwatch. But there is still a small catch.

WhatsApp lands on Android smartwatches

WhatsApp is still the most popular messenger in the world. For this reason, the range of functions of the app is constantly being expanded in order to better cover the needs of users. WhatsApp can no longer only be used on smartphones, but also on PCs and tablets. Well come too Android smartwatches too (Source: WABetaInfo).

From now on you can install WhatsApp for Android on your smartwatch and such do significantly more right off your wristwithout having to pull out your cell phone. You can look at all your chats, read old messages and look at pictures. Everything is synced from your account. Of course, messages can also be written directly, which in turn are then synchronized to all devices connected to the account.

To be able to use WhatsApp on an Android smartwatch, you have to have the latest beta version installed. If you then go to the Google Play Store, you will be offered the installation for your smartwatch connected to your mobile phone. It looks like this:

If you start WhatsApp on the Android smartwatch for the first time, you will be prompted to pair the watch with your cell phone. To do this, you have to enter a longer code. After a while all chats will be loaded and you can get started.

WhatsApp for Android smartwatch first in beta

Currently all this only works if you use WhatsApp for Android in the beta version on your phone. The connection with the Android smartwatch should first be tested and rolled out to all users in the foreseeable future. At least all smartwatches with Wear OS 3 are supported. With older models one is currently not sure.

