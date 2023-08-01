WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Easily Add Members to Groups

WhatsApp Testing New and Convenient Method to Add Friends to Groups

WhatsApp, the widely popular communication software in Hong Kong, is reportedly testing a new feature that will make it easier to add friends to groups. Currently, users have to navigate through multiple taps and buttons to invite friends to a group. However, the latest news suggests that the developer is experimenting with a simpler solution.

In the past, adding new members to a WhatsApp group was a cumbersome process. Users had to click on the group, access the “Group Information” page, and then find the “Add Member” option. This process could be especially challenging for first-time group creators or new WhatsApp users. However, the 2.23.16.10 Beta version for Android is now testing a more user-friendly solution.

The new solution allows users to add friends to a group directly from the chat screen. If the group settings permit inviting friends to join, users will see the “Add Member” option at the top of the chat screen. With a simple button press, users can invite friends to join the group, saving valuable time compared to the previous method of navigating through the “Group Information” page.

Currently, the information page does not mention the option to quickly add members. However, it will be initially available for new groups and will eventually roll out to older groups once officially launched. This improvement is expected to enhance the overall group experience on WhatsApp.

News of this testing has garnered interest among netizens, who anticipate a more convenient way to add friends to their WhatsApp groups. With WhatsApp being the go-to communication software for people in Hong Kong, this new feature could further solidify its position as the preferred platform for group communication.

Source: Android Police

