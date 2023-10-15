WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Protect User Location and IP Address During Calls

WhatsApp Testing Feature to Protect Users’ Location and IP Address During Calls

WhatsApp is currently testing a new security feature in its beta versions for Android and iOS that aims to protect users’ location and IP address during calls. The tool, known as IP Address and Location Protection on Calls, can be activated in the Advanced section of the app’s privacy settings screen.

This new feature comes as a response to the increasing number of malicious actors trying to interfere with users’ communications through random calls. By enabling this option, users can make it significantly more difficult for third parties to determine their location while on a call, as calls are securely routed through WhatsApp servers.

However, it is important to note that activating this tool may impact call quality due to the encryption and routing processes involved. While this feature is currently in beta testing, there has been no official announcement regarding its arrival in the stable version of WhatsApp. Users may have to wait for some time before it becomes available to all.

This development follows the recent inclusion of a privacy function that allows users to block calls from unknown people on WhatsApp, preventing accounts not saved in their contacts from communicating with them. Cybercriminals have been taking advantage of the app’s voice and video calls to carry out scams, capture users’ faces, or create harassment situations.

In addition to protecting users’ location and IP address, WhatsApp also allows them to silence calls from strangers. To activate this option, users need to go to Settings, select the Privacy option, go to the Calls section, and enable the option to silence calls from strangers. Once enabled, notifications from unknown contacts will no longer appear when they are calling.

It is worth mentioning that even with silenced notifications, strangers can still attempt to call users through voice and video calls, but these attempts will be recorded in the calls tab of the app’s history. Users can choose to block those contacts if they wish to completely restrict any form of communication.

Alongside these safety measures, WhatsApp has also implemented a new feature that allows users to generate call or video call links, similar to popular platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. Users can create these links within the app itself by going to the Calls section, selecting the Create call link option, choosing the type of call (audio or video), and then sharing the link via WhatsApp or other applications.

Overall, these updates aim to provide users with better control over their privacy and security while using the messaging platform. However, it is important to stay vigilant and be cautious when engaging in calls or sharing personal information online.

Share this: Facebook

X

