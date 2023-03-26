Home Technology WhatsApp: The funniest and most embarrassing typos
WhatsApp: The funniest and most embarrassing typos

by admin
By Rita Deutschbein and Madlen Schäfer | Mar 25, 2023 1:33 p.m

Actually, the correction function on the smartphone should be an aid when writing. Sometimes the autocorrect is totally wrong. But some of those embarrassing typos make us laugh. So the ‘wrong’ auto-correction somehow makes sense after all.

We all know it: quickly typed and sent without having to read the text again beforehand. Stupid only when the automatically corrected word in the text makes sense – unfortunately only a completely different one. We collected a few nice specimens there.

The best autocorrect typos on WhatsApp

Mmmm, yummy, cheesecake

From time to time, funny messages can also loosen up the obligatory WhatsApp group with the parents. It’s a bit surprising that the word corrected here shouldn’t actually be in the autocorrect function – should it? Try it right away…

The risotto is just too big

Here we first had to briefly think about what is actually meant – because what does risotto have to do with pasta salad and mayo?

goose happened!

Here the autocorrect smelled like a rat and caused this nice typo in WhatsApp:

Rare specimens

We’d love to know why anyone would want to send black swans (aka black swans) in the first place.

Old butt gold (pun intended)

While this status message is from the archives, the autocorrect that can’t handle recognizing English terms never gets old.

Search of a different kind

Well then – bon appetit

Who likes it…

By the way, you can easily delete such messages. If you are unlucky, this trick gives the recipient of the embarrassing message the opportunity to read the text anyway.

Works for both of them

Do you also cull?

Even the autocorrect find this typo in WhatsApp to boil. clubs. cry, never mind.

When the kids aren’t good

Babies are so cute

