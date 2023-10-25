WhatsApp to Become Incompatible with Outdated Devices Starting October 2023

WhatsApp to Stop Working on Certain Devices Due to Outdated Operating Systems

WhatsApp has recently announced that some smartphones will no longer be able to use the popular messaging app due to outdated operating systems and incompatibility with app updates. The announcement was made by the company on its official website.

Several smartphones currently lack the capacity to adequately process the changes that WhatsApp constantly incorporates, and as a result, the developers of the app have revealed that these devices will become obsolete starting from Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

According to the official website of WhatsApp, the app is currently compatible with devices running Android OS 4.1 and up, iOS 12 and up, as well as devices running KaiOS 2.5.0 and up, including the JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

To ensure continued access to WhatsApp, users are advised to install the app and register their phone numbers. The verification process requires the device to receive SMS messages or calls, thus new accounts cannot be set up on Wi-Fi-only devices.

WhatsApp developers state that the software and devices undergo frequent changes, leading to the constant release of updates to ensure optimal app performance. Therefore, starting from October 24, 2023, only devices with Android 5.0 operating system and later will be supported.

The company justified its decision by explaining that, like other technology companies, they annually identify the most outdated devices and software with the fewest users to determine what to stop supporting. In addition, older devices may not have the latest security updates or the necessary functionality to run WhatsApp effectively.

Before the operating system on a user’s device becomes unsupported, WhatsApp promises to send multiple notifications to remind users to update their operating systems.

From October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will only support devices running Android 5.0 and later, as well as iOS 12 or later. This move allows the company to focus its resources on supporting the latest technological advancements.

For iOS users, WhatsApp recommends using the latest iOS version for the best experience. It is also advised not to use jailbroken or unlocked devices, as modifications to the operating system may affect the functionality of the app, and support cannot be provided for such devices.

Specialized sites have released a list of cell phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp as of October 24. Some of the devices include LG Optimus, Samsung Galaxy, Sony Xperia, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Night Dark, ZTE V956, UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Gran Memo, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE.

WhatsApp’s decision to phase out support for older devices aims to keep up with the latest technological advancements and allocate resources to support current operating systems. It is recommended that users of the affected devices take the necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted access to WhatsApp services.

