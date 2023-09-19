WhatsApp to Enhance Calling Experience with Upcoming Update, Allowing Calls with Up to 31 Participants

WhatsApp is set to improve its calling function in an upcoming update, as revealed in a recent test version of the messenger. The beta edition 2.23.19.6 for Android includes changes such as the ability to make voice chats with up to 31 participants, a significant increase from the current limit of seven. The new update also features a redesigned interface for the calling section.

The discovery was made by WABetaInfo, a renowned source for WhatsApp news and updates. The publication examines test versions of the app to uncover new features before they are rolled out to the general public. This ensures that the information shared is reliable and accurate.

In addition to the increased participant limit, the beta version showcases other improvements. The interface now hides call links on the screen, allowing users to call one or more contacts directly. The floating action button has also been visually updated. The update streamlines the process of starting a call with multiple contacts, making it faster and more convenient.

It is worth noting that while WhatsApp already allows group calls with up to 32 participants, previous test versions had a limit of 15 contacts during the organization stage, and stable editions had a limit of seven. The new update primarily focuses on enhancing the selection process for participants when creating calls.

As for the release of these improvements to all users, the test version is currently being deployed for Android. Once the testing phase is complete, Meta is expected to roll out the update to a wider audience. However, an official launch date has not been announced yet.

With these upcoming changes, WhatsApp aims to enhance the calling experience for its users, providing them with more flexibility and improved functionality. Users can look forward to enjoying voice chats with larger groups and a more streamlined interface in the near future.

