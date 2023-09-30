WhatsApp to Integrate Search Function in “News” Tab for Status Updates and Channels

WhatsApp is set to introduce a search function within its new “News” tab, allowing users to easily find Status updates and channels. The popular messaging client, with over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, continues to work on improving and enhancing its platform. As part of a redesign for its Android app, WhatsApp also plans to integrate an AI sticker creation function. Additionally, reports from WABetaInfo reveal that the messaging service is developing a new search functionality that will revolutionize the way users search within the app.

The latest WhatsApp Beta for Android, version number 2.23.20.16, includes a new search function in the “News” tab. Users will be able to access a magnifying glass icon in the top bar, similar to the one found in the chats tab. This will allow them to search for status updates from their contacts, channels they follow, and new channels. The new search engine aims to make it easier for users to find the channels they follow, subscribe to new channels without accessing the general directory, and quickly locate the status of friends and family members.

Although the search function is still in the development phase, it is expected to be released to all WhatsApp users through a future update. This new feature will streamline the search process within the app and provide users with a more convenient way to navigate and engage with the content they are interested in.

