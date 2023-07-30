WhatsApp update 2023: THIS new messenger function will not please every user

WhatsApp users can look forward to a new function in 2023. After the voice messages, the messenger service is now also introducing instant video messages. Some Android users can already test the new feature.

WhatsApp has been one of the most popular messengers worldwide for many years. More than two billion people use the app on their smartphone. In order to always give WhatsApp users an optimal chat experience, the company is constantly working on improving functions and integrating new features. WhatsApp has recently announced that it will integrate instant video messages into the messenger service.

WhatsApp update brings instant video messages

The principle is very simple, because it works just like the existing voice messages. Like the company on the “WhatsApp Blog” announced that thanks to the new video messages, users can “record and share short clips directly in the chat”. Sending works like voice messages: you tap the button to switch to video mode and then either hold it down to record or swipe up to hold the mode and record hands-free.

New WhatsApp feature: send short video messages in chats

“With video messages, you have the opportunity to respond to chats in real time and to communicate in words and pictures for 60 seconds,” explains the company on the “WhatsApp Blog”. So while there is no time limit for voice messages, the new video messages are limited to one minute. In addition, the video messages are automatically played mute if you open them within the chat. But if you tap on the video, the messages will be played with sound. According to WhatsApp, the messages are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Some Android users can already test new WhatsApp functions

Currently, some Android users already have the opportunity to test the new WhatsApp function, since the “instant video messages” have already been activated in the beta version. The feature should be available to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen how well the new function will be received by users. Because there are a number of users who are already quite annoyed by voice messages.

fka/news.de

