WhatsApp Update Allows High-Quality Messaging and Video Sending

WhatsApp Introduces High-Quality Video Messaging Feature

WhatsApp has taken another significant step towards enhancing user experience by allowing high-quality video messaging. The messaging application recently released a beta update that enables users to send videos in their original dimensions, without compromising on quality.

The update, now available on the beta version 2.23.13.76 for iOS operating system, ensures that videos maintain their high-quality resolution when received by recipients. Users will notice the initials HD at the top of the video, indicating that the video was sent in the highest quality possible within the application.

This update aligns with WhatsApp’s existing photo function, which already allows users to increase the quality of images using the HD function available on iOS devices.

While the update focuses on video messaging, it is expected that future updates will also address the quality of status updates, which currently do not support videos in the new high-quality format.

In another development, WhatsApp announced that it would no longer support certain smartphones. The messaging platform ceased working on 36 different types of smartphones during the last week of June. These devices will no longer receive support or updates due to changes in the operating systems, as devices that are 5 years or older are considered obsolete.

Mobile devices using Android 4.1 or lower operating systems will no longer be compatible with the following WhatsApp updates:

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L7II

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Winko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

WhatsApp’s decision to discontinue support for these devices stems from the inability of older operating systems to accommodate the latest updates. Users are advised to switch to supported devices or update their operating systems to continue using WhatsApp.

This move by WhatsApp emphasizes the importance of optimizing user experience by ensuring compatibility with the latest features and security updates.

