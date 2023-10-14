WhatsApp Updates Render Several Cell Phone Models Incompatible Starting November 2023

Starting in November, several cell phone models will no longer be able to use WhatsApp due to updates made to the application. WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, has implemented these updates recently and as a result, certain devices will lose access to the app starting in November 2023.

The affected devices include those with operating systems lower than iOS 12 or Android 4.1 and 4.4. Users whose cell phones are on this list are advised to make a backup of their chats to preserve their data.

Below is a list of cell phone models that will no longer support WhatsApp:

Samsung:

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

LG:

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L7 II

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

Other models:

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Winko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

As the month of November approaches, users of these cell phone models should make the necessary arrangements and consider upgrading their devices to continue using WhatsApp without interruption.

