WhatsApp Users Need to Prepare for Google Drive Backup Changes

WhatsApp users who rely on Google Drive as a backup option for their chats and other information will soon have to consider paying for additional storage. Google recently announced that WhatsApp backups will no longer be free for Android users, with the change set to take effect for beta version users in the remainder of the year and for all users in the first half of 2024.

The announcement has raised concerns among Android users, who have been accustomed to using Google servers for their backups without utilizing the 15 GB of free space allocated to Google users. With the new policy, those looking to make larger backups will need to pay for additional Google Drive storage.

However, iOS users need not worry about this change, as Apple already offers 5 GB of free iCloud storage. Android users who want to ensure their WhatsApp backups are enabled can go to “Settings”, then “Chats”, and navigate to the “Backup” section. Within this section, they should ensure the “Save to Google Drive” option is turned on.

WhatsApp has assured its users that they will be notified about this change 30 days in advance through a banner in the “backup” section of the app. Moving forward, users will have to weigh the value of keeping their WhatsApp backups in the cloud against the cost of additional Google Drive storage.

