by admin
A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

WhatsApp recently launched a new feature called Call Links, which, as the name suggests, allows users to join calls directly through links shared by others. After upgrading to the latest version of WhatsApp, you will be able to see the Call Links option in the Calls tab. After clicking, you can generate a link to a voice or video call and share it with others. This improvement on WhatsApp is basically seen as its answer to a similar feature of FaceTime, but compared to Apple’s plan, WhatsApp does not have the option to schedule calls in advance.

At the same time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also revealed that WhatsApp is testing encrypted group video support for up to 32 people, but more details will not be shared until later.

