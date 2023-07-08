WhatsApp vacation mode: This is how the feature works

By TECHBOOK | Jul 07 2023 3:56pm

It can be particularly annoying when your cell phone keeps beeping and vibrating because new WhatsApp messages arrive every minute. Messenger offers its own function for precisely such situations, a kind of “holiday mode” that ensures peace and quiet in your free time.

The WhatsApp feature is officially called “Leave chats in the archive”, but since it was first announced in 2018, most users have simply called it “Vacation mode”. Of course, if you want total peace and quiet during the holiday season, WhatsApp can also be temporarily deleted. Alternatively, you can also turn off the notifications or just mute certain contacts. Then you only see messages from these people or groups if you actively go into the app. If you don’t want to see these chats in the WhatsApp overview either, you can archive them so that they disappear from the normal view. The downside: as soon as a new message arrives, it goes back to the other chats. The so-called WhatsApp “holiday mode” should change that.

This is how you use the “holiday mode” on WhatsApp

The well-informed blog “Wabetainfo” already reported in 2020 that WhatsApp is working on vacation mode again. Two years earlier, there were first indications of the practical function that permanently mutes chats so that they don’t disturb you on vacation. Normally, WhatsApp will show new messages even if a chat has been archived. With the “Leave chats in the archive” function, this no longer happens automatically. Instead, archived chats remain hidden even when new messages arrive.

The function, on which WhatsApp has been working for a long time and which has recently become official, enables users to archive individual chats or groups – such as work groups – while on vacation. What is the specific difference between it and normal muting? In the chat overview for new messages, for example, a group chat in which vacation mode is switched on is no longer displayed at all. The user is therefore no longer informed about new messages, not even with push messages on the lock screen.

However, the chats can still be accessed. When vacation mode is activated, they are simply pushed into the “Archived” section, which is pinned at the top of the chat overview. A few clicks are enough to archive a chat or a group. To do this, proceed as follows:

This is how WhatsApp chats can be archived. Photo: TECHBOOK Open WhatsApp, select one or more chats and long press on them. A bar appears at the top right with four icons: a pin, mute, a folder, and the three-dot menu for more options. Click on the folder icon with the arrow pointing down. The chat is now archived and will only be displayed in the archive.

More and more ways to switch to rest

It may sound strange at first that WhatsApp is now more concerned with the peace and quiet of users and time off from their smartphones – but the messenger is very much in vogue. Since the 11th generation, Google’s Android operating system has had a function to track and limit the usage time of apps. If the set time is over, you can only access the app with a password lock. Also, there are more ways to regulate emerging messages.

Some manufacturers like OnePlus even go a step further. With Zen mode, users can switch off the smartphone completely for a certain period of time. As of iOS 12, Apple has also integrated a function called “Screen Time”, which shows how long you have used the smartphone and individual apps. This makes it easier for users to control their smartphone consumption and set time off from their smartphones, for example.

