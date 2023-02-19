Home Technology WhatsApp video calling finally supports picture-in-picture display for iOS – Engadget 中文版
Chesnot via Getty Images

The picture-in-picture function has been added to iOS for a long time. Video playback and video calls all support this display method, allowing users to watch other content on iPhone and iPad while continuing to talk. In 2023, WhatsApp finally supports this feature. 9to5Mac discovered that the relevant features were added to WhatsApp version 23.3.77, and according to The Verge, Meta was already in testing at the end of last year, and the official confirmed that it will be pushed in the next few weeks.

That is to say, several products under Meta: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp do not support the picture-in-picture function of iOS / Android. This is believed to be a trick they want to keep users in the app as much as possible. However, seeing that other apps have the picture-in-picture function one after another, Meta will follow the trend and join in.

In the same version of WhatsApp, other new features have been added, including the ability to add messages when sharing files through this IM tool, increase the maximum number of characters for group chat names and descriptions, and finally support the use of Meta virtual Avatars can be shared as profile photos and stickers.

