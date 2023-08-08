Home » WhatsApp will soon ask you for your email address
WhatsApp will soon ask you for your email address

WhatsApp is about to change again. In the future you will be able to store your e-mail address in order to additionally secure your messenger.

Image: Canva

WhatsApp has so far been verified by phone number. While this is a very safe way to back up your contacts and chats, it can also be a problem under certain circumstances. For example, if the smartphone has been stolen and you no longer have access to your own phone number.

For precisely such cases, WhatsApp wants to enable email verification in the future. So you can easily get access to the account again without a phone number. The function should be purely optional. If you don’t want to enter an email address, you don’t have to. Good news for anyone who doesn’t want to give Meta any more data than they already do.

It is not known when mail verification will be introduced. The feature has not yet been officially introduced. The information comes from the current beta version of the messenger. Speaking of beta: WhatsApp is currently working on a few more functions. Among other things, in voice chats with up to 32 participants. Each group member is informed about the incoming “call” via a quiet push notification. As usual, the entire chat is secured with end-to-end encryption.

Source: WABetaInfo

