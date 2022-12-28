Era already happened in 2022 and even earlierand it happens more or less every year: WhatsApp developers stop supporting older versions of smartphone operating systems (Android e iOS) and therefore the popular messaging app stops working on smartphones that still use these operating systems.

Last year it was Android 4.0 and iOS 9.0, this year, as can be understood from the official WhatsApp FAQit’s the turn of devices that are not updated to at least Android 4.1 Lollipop or iOS 12. It happens because these software are old or very old (Android 4.0 dates back to 2011iOS 11 to 2017) and can no longer guarantee the necessary security for the exchange of information and data via chat.

In the list, which includes about fifty low-end and not the most recent devices, there are many LGs and even two iPhonesthe old 5 and 5C: if you have one, the advice is to switch to a more recent phone, to keep up with the times also from the point of view of safety informatica.

Below is the complete list of 49 smartphones no longer supported by WhatsApp in 2023.

Apple

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

Archos

Archos 53 Platinum

Huawei

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Huawei Ascend D quad XL

HTC

HTC Desire 500

Lenovo

Lenovo A820

LG

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony

Sony Xperia Arc S

sony xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiki

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

ZTE Memo V956

