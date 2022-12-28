Era already happened in 2022 and even earlierand it happens more or less every year: WhatsApp developers stop supporting older versions of smartphone operating systems (Android e iOS) and therefore the popular messaging app stops working on smartphones that still use these operating systems.
Last year it was Android 4.0 and iOS 9.0, this year, as can be understood from the official WhatsApp FAQit’s the turn of devices that are not updated to at least Android 4.1 Lollipop or iOS 12. It happens because these software are old or very old (Android 4.0 dates back to 2011iOS 11 to 2017) and can no longer guarantee the necessary security for the exchange of information and data via chat.
In the list, which includes about fifty low-end and not the most recent devices, there are many LGs and even two iPhonesthe old 5 and 5C: if you have one, the advice is to switch to a more recent phone, to keep up with the times also from the point of view of safety informatica.
Below is the complete list of 49 smartphones no longer supported by WhatsApp in 2023.
Apple
iPhone 5
iPhone 5C
Archos
Archos 53 Platinum
Huawei
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Huawei Ascend D quad XL
HTC
HTC Desire 500
Lenovo
Lenovo A820
LG
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony
Sony Xperia Arc S
sony xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiki
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
ZTE
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE Grand X Quad V987
ZTE Memo V956
@capoema