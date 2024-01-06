WhatsApp: with Artificial Intelligence? | Cuba News 360

Meta Introduces New AI Button on WhatsApp

Since the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital platforms have been incorporating this technology into their functions. The most recent to do so is Meta, which has introduced a new AI button on WhatsApp.

The company, led by Mark Zuckerberg, aims for this new feature to manage and moderate so-called green chat groups. Currently in Beta function under the name Meta AI, the suite of applications is designed to function as a conversational assistant on WhatsApp. In the near future, Meta AI is expected to be directly integrated into the messaging app, offering users an even more fluid and intuitive experience.

To begin using the feature, users must install the most recent version of WhatsApp beta, where they will find the Meta AI button to activate it. It is important to note that this feature is being gradually enabled for a limited group of beta testers, so it may not be available immediately.

Meta AI includes a series of specialized chatbots that can help users obtain information and perform different tasks without leaving the application. Some of the available chatbots include ‘Free Spirit Friend’ for fun and informal conversations, ‘Prankster’ for humor, and ‘Big Brother’ for advice and useful information.

In addition, Meta AI allows users to ask questions about specific topics without resorting to Google. By typing “@MetaAI” followed by a question, the assistant will provide the necessary information.

Furthermore, Meta AI will also include the ability to create images and stickers quickly and easily. Users can detail what they require in the WhatsApp sticker selector and Meta AI will generate a fitting sticker.

Overall, the introduction of the Meta AI button on WhatsApp represents a significant advancement in incorporating AI into digital platforms, offering users a more enhanced and interactive experience.

