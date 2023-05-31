WhatsApp working on screen sharing feature- TECHBOOK

If you have problems with your smartphone, it can help to share your own screen for remote maintenance. WhatsApp is working to integrate this feature into video calls.

Messenger WhatsApp has already received a number of major function updates in 2023. These include simultaneous use on several smartphones and chat blocking to protect personal conversations. Now another handy feature is in the works that will allow users to share their screen.

Not compatible with all WhatsApp versions

Some beta testers of app version 2.23.11.19 for Android smartphones can already access the new function. During a WhatsApp video call, they have the options to share their screen via a new button in the menu bar at the bottom.

According to insider portal WABetaInfo, the feature may not be compatible with older versions of Android and may not be available in larger group calls. Also, the other person may not be able to see the shared screen content if the WhatsApp version is not up to date. In our test with the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, the iPhone running the iOS version of the app failed to accept screen sharing. Only a message appeared that this feature is not supported.

TECHBOOK has already been able to test the new screen release Photo: TECHBOOK

TECHBOOK meint “Screen sharing is an extremely practical feature that is more familiar from professional applications such as Microsoft Teams. But it also offers advantages for private use. I often help family members, friends and acquaintances to solve their various smartphone problems. It’s not always easy to understand what they’re doing on their devices. With screen sharing, every single step can be traced and the error can be identified more easily. But the function is also a nice option for sharing photos and videos during a group call.” – Adrian Mühlroth, editor See also Ex-DICE Veteran Lars Gustavsson Is Developing "High-Quality Next-Gen Online Shooter" - Gamereactor

WhatsApp needs permission to share screen

The prerequisite for using the new function is access to the screen, which must first be granted. This permission can also be revoked afterwards in the settings. During a WhatsApp video call, users can also stop sharing the screen content at any time.

It is unclear when and if WhatsApp will actually offer all users the ability to share the screen with others. The company is currently testing the function, but there has not been an announcement yet.

More innovations in the beta phase

For some Android users who are testing the new WhatsApp function in advance, the app has been given a completely new interface. Instead of the tabs at the top of the screen, there is now a menu bar at the bottom. The company is thus aligning the appearance of the Android version with that of the iOS version. The ribbon in the current beta for Android consists of Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status items.

Also new in the Android beta is the ability to set a unique username for the WhatsApp account. So far, the account is only tied to the phone number. A display name can be specified, but this is not binding. When adding a new number, users must therefore choose a name for the contact themselves. The username, on the other hand, is permanently linked to the account. Not only can WhatsApp accounts be better assigned to people than with the phone number. It is also possible to search within the app without knowing the phone number.

