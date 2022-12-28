WhatsApp, as the main communication app in Hong Kong, should be used by most people who use smartphones. However, WhatsApp recently announced that it will no longer support the old operating system in 2023, so some old phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from 2023.



According to a report by GizChina, WhatsApp will be updated in 2023, and the new version will no longer support phones below iOS 12/Android 4.1. And some old mobile phones can no longer update the operating system due to hardware performance problems. For example, iPhone 5 cannot update iOS 12. Therefore, after 2023 WhatsApp will deactivate some older phones.

👇👇WhatsApp will stop supporting models in 2023👇👇

The mobile phones in the list are all older models, but if the affected users want to take the opportunity to change to a new mobile phone, they must understand how WhatsApp passes data, even if the Android machine is transferred to the iPhone, there is no problem:

source:GizChina