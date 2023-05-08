Home » when and why we started to believe this idiocy
when and why we started to believe this idiocy

In the collective imagination, cats are perceived in a totally different way from dogs: smart, mysterious and fascinating. Remaining, however, in the field of popular interpretations, there is a belief that has been told so many times, that it seems to want to establish itself as a truth: cats have seven lives.

There are several theories about the origin of this narrative. Cats, in some ancient civilizations, were considerate creature sacre e divine; for example, the Egyptians venerated such felines as protected by the goddess bets. Furthermore, they were recognized as having extraordinary abilities, such as that of healing diseases and warding off evil spirits. In short, since the dawn of time, these animals have been associated with symbols of health and longevity.

However, the belief about the seven lives of cats was not born in Egypt, but it seems to have been born later, when the great felines’ ability to deal with dangers. Not surprisingly, their lightning reflexes and their agility allow them to always land on their feet; moreover, they are able to escape from dangers with great wit. According to this interpretation, say “cats have seven lives” takes on the connotations of an aphorism, rather than a conviction, to be used when one is able to survive difficult situations.

A third interpretation seems to focus more on the number seven, rather than on the cat: seven, in fact, it is a magical and lucky number in many cultures. Nonetheless, this theory is implausible compared to the previous one.

