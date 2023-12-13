when, at what time and how to see it

Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

Space lovers will soon have the chance to see dozens of meteors streaking across the sky as the annual Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak. According to EarthSky, the Geminids will reach their maximum level of activity at 2:27 pm ET this Thursday. In other countries, this translates to the following schedule: Mexico City, Mexico: 1:27 pm Buenos Aires, Argentina: 4:27 pm Bogotá, Colombia: 2:27 pm Madrid, Spain: 8:27 pm. Beyond the peak, however, the best time to see the celestial spectacle will be early Thursday, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in any time zone, said Robert Lunsford, fireball reporting coordinator for the American Meteor Society (AMS).

In an area with clear viewing conditions and no light interference from the full Moon, NASA estimates that the Geminids could deliver up to 120 visible meteors per hour, making it the most intense annual meteor shower, or “the king of meteor showers,” as Lunsford calls them. During this year’s event, the Moon will be 1% full on the night of Wednesday through Thursday, according to the AMS, allowing meteors to take center stage.

“It all depends on where you’re observing from. If you’re in the middle of the desert or on top of a mountain, it’s totally possible (to see up to 120 meteors). If you’re in your backyard, no,” says Lunsford. Realistically, a sky watcher looking from his or her garden after midnight in an area away from light pollution would see an average of 60 meteors per hour, the expert added.

The meteor shower will be visible from anywhere in the world, but observers in the southern hemisphere will have a shorter viewing period, Lunsford explained. This is because the constellation Gemini – which is the radiant of the Geminids, or area from which the meteors appear to originate – will be lower in the sky and is not expected to rise until after midnight.

Earlier this year, using data from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission, astronomers discovered that the Geminid meteors – formed from remains of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon – likely originated from a violent collision between the asteroid and another space rock or some type of gaseous explosion, according to a study published in June in The Planetary Science Journal. The first recorded observation of this meteor shower dates back to 1862. Geminid meteors are known to be intensely bright and sometimes colorful due to their chemical composition. Some of these space rocks may have more calcium, sodium, or nickel than others, so a meteor from this shower could appear orange or yellow, or even green, Lunsford explained.

The Geminids have been seen flying across the sky since November and their numbers appear to increase as Earth approaches the core of the 3200 Phaethon debris cloud. If unfavorable weather conditions prevent observation, rain will still be very abundant for a few days before and after the peak, according to Lunsford.

“Take a lawn chair and find the darkest spot on your property and look toward the middle of the sky in a direction that avoids trees or anything else, so you can see almost to the horizon,” Lunsford said. “And just sit back and enjoy the show. You’ll see the Geminid meteors shooting in all directions.”

The next and last major annual meteor shower of 2023 will be the Ursids, which will peak on the night of December 21 into the early morning hours of the 22nd, according to the American Meteor Society.