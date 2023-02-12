Home Technology When can the smartphone fit into a child’s backpack? The rules must be written
When can the smartphone fit into a child’s backpack? The rules must be written

Let’s start with an indisputable and ineluctable fact: time. According to the latest survey entitled “Between reality and the Metaverse. Adolescents and parents in the digital world” elaborated by Telefono Azzurro, 50% of young people between 12 and 18 spend two to three hours a day on social networks and chatting. The first question that can be asked is: are there many or few? The answer depends, primarily on the context. If one lives waiting to be able to play video games, watch a TV series or scroll through posts and videos on social media then even ten minutes can be a lot. In fact, if we examine the answers obtained on a sample of 804 interviews with parents of children between 12 and 18 years of age, we discover that 14% spend four to six hours a day on social networks, 4% more than six hours a day and 3% are always connected.

Before dealing with that 3 percent, it is necessary to understand that after two years of the pandemic something has changed perhaps forever.

It is true that in terms of connection we have returned to pandemic levels but in the meantime time on social networks has increased and also the variety of digital ecosystems (streaming, gaming, social). In fact, if the access point is the smartphone for nine out of ten respondents, entertainment venues range from online games where you communicate by voice with headphones to Twitch chats during live content creators. From interactive systems such as video games to passive systems such as videos and TV series. Chatbots are added. And there is not only ChatGpt but also Replica which has been blocked by the Privacy Guarantor. The stop came after numerous reports denouncing dangerous behavior that the software displayed in interactions with minors and emotionally fragile people.

It must be said that most of these ecosystems can be managed by parental control software. On consoles and mobile phones, computers as well as streaming services, parents can monitor or block access to certain activities by the child (pornographic sites, violent images or pages with keywords) and also set the usage time of computers, TVs, smartphones and tablets. It’s getting simpler but you need a minimum of digital literacy. You need to get involved, study a minimum so as not to be fooled and not give up the role of parent. Exactly as happens when you impose the time to return home or set the timer for cartoons.

And in any case, we have to come to terms with it. When smartphones begin to enter the backpacks of a minor’s friends, no one can prevent your child from being exposed to inappropriate content. There will always be the one who cracked the smartphone or evaded the family filters. And it’s nobody’s fault. Violence in video games, the language of rap in songs or the aesthetics of wealth and beauty on Instagram are social products, they don’t depend on the medium that conveys them, you can discuss them, you have to label them by age group but you can’t censor.

