When criminals work for the Kremlin

It has long been suspected that cybercriminals and Russian intelligence services are cooperating. With the Ukraine war, the connection has become closer. This can have dangerous consequences for the West.

When criminals carry out cyber attacks, there are sometimes also links to the Russian state. Charlotte Eckstein / NZZ

At the end of August, a wave of cyber attacks swept across Montenegro. Large parts of the state IT infrastructure in the small country on the Adriatic were affected. Computers from at least ten authorities and numerous digital services for citizens were only partially functional or even failed. The country fought the cyber attack for around three weeks, also with the help of the USA.