When did the first iPhone come out? It’s been a long time now

We’ve known for some time that the iPhone 15 will arrive in September. For almost two decades now, the smartphones of the Cupertino giant have dominated the telephony market, recording record sales every year. But who remembers when the first iPhone was introduced?

The first iPhone was unveiled in 2007, 16 years ago. The frame of the announcement was that of the Macworld San Francisco January 9, 2007during which Steve Jobs took the stage and explained that “today, Apple reinvents the telephoneYou can find the short (but iconic) speech on YouTube or at the top of this news story.

In reality, however, theiPhone hit the market many months later: its official launch, in fact, was held on June 29, 2007, just over six months after the announcement of the smartphone. Curiosity for the device was skyrocketing: “it’s an iPod, a telephone and an internet communicator, all in one product”Steve Jobs said during the presentation speech of the device. A small revolution, for the timewhen phones didn’t connect to the web and MP3 players still existed.

At the time, the state-of-the-art smartphones were from Blackberry and, above all in Europe, by Nokia. It certainly wasn’t devices smart: the screens touch they weren’t there yet, except in rare cases, so they typed on a physical keyboard, which stole space from the display. For this reason, Apple was able to use the “large” screen of the first iPhone, a good 3.5″, for a scathing marketing campaign.

Il iPhone design was futuristic, as was its software, which allowed for rapid web browsing and some basic operations that we take for granted today, but which were impossible to perform on other phones. In addition, the device had a 2 MP camera: nothing but a camera!

All these factors favored him extraordinary success of the iPhone, however against all expectations: the starting price, equal to 499 Dollars for the basic model with 4 GB of memory and 599 Dollars for the one with 8 GB of memory, was very high for the time. Not only that: the only way to buy the phone was to enter into a two-year contract with Cingular, Apple’s sole partner in the United States.

Certainly not the best way to sell such a revolutionary product like the one made by Cupertino. Yet the smartphone sold, and sold a lot: 6.1 million units in less than 12 months! If you want to know more, you can take a look at our in-depth analysis of the data sheet of the first iPhone.

