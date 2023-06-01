When does the “not E3” show start? – – Gamereactor

As you may recall, there is no E3 this year after the event was canceled in March.But even without an actual E3, most of the major video game companies that were once expo partners are still holding press conferences and showcases, collectively known asnot-E3。

So when did this start?today is actually Meta Quest Game Showcase, starting at 18:00 BST, followed by nearly 20 events, the last on 16 June. Keeping track of all of these and knowing when they start in your time zone can be a hassle, but luckily, Cheesemeister on Twitter has stepped up and created a handy schedule.

Check it out below, because in addition to the biggest event (June 8’ssummer game festivaland June 11’sXbox Games Showcase), there are plenty of fun events that you might not know about – and each event will have at least a few surprise announcements. We cover everything of course.