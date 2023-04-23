when Federico Salvatore scandalized in Sanremo…

“I ask Naples for forgiveness if I tried courageously to remain as I am”. A line from a beautiful song called If I Were San Gennaro which in recent days has appeared very often on social networks. Yes, because whoever wrote that sentence left us just this week. Federico Salvatore is dead, and with him a decidedly underrated piece of songwriting. The Neapolitan singer-songwriter was primarily known for his comedic, hilarious yet utterly biting songs. However he also boasts a controversial participation in Sanremo, in 1996when Federico Salvatore presented himself with a passage that caused much discussion: On the door.

The background: Federico and Salvatore

1996 was a turning point for Federico Salvatore. National success had arrived two years earlier, becoming a regular guest of Maurizio Costanzo Show. The artist had given the world, especially the Neapolitans, two irresistible characters: Frederick and Salvatore. The first bourgeois, of good Naples, who repudiates Neapolitan folklore. The second is the exact opposite.

With the expedient of the double personality Federico Salvatore has described us in various stories all the contradictions of a city, but with a nod to the deep divisions between north and south Italia. After all, what is Federico if not a Northerner who is prejudicial to Southerners? After all, Vomero is the upper part of Naples.

And then Federico Salvatore is left-handed. Naples has a predilection for left-handed people.

Songs like Azz, Azz… Holidays, an accident in Paradise, an accident in Vomero e Bank accident I am proof of that. Songs that make you laugh, a lot, but also a little reflect, without ever claiming to spit judgments. All with an expertly stolen chord tour Hit The Road Jack.

Moreover, just last year, to celebrate 25 years of AzzFederico Salvatore has offered us a modern version of the historic comic success.

Sanremo 1996: Federico Salvatore gives up his role as a comedian to sing On the door

In Sanremo 1996, however, something happens. Federico Salvatore presents himself on the most prestigious stage of Italian music, abandoning his role as a comedian. He will happen other times in the future, with the aforementioned If I Were San Gennaro for example, but in Sanremo 1996 it was different. Federico Salvatore comes up with a song called On the door That, in an era that is not exactly LGBTQ+ friendlyraised the topic of prejudice and taboos against homosexuality.

The song tells the story of a boy who says goodbye to his mother, revealing that he intends to move in with a man. Addressing the prejudice and misunderstanding of the parent, the text is presented as a moving farewell letter with a bittersweet taste. The boy expresses his love for his mother, but also his need to follow his emotions. In short, a hymn to the courage to be yourself.

Scandal and censorship

In the weeks leading up to that edition of the Festival there was great uproar. The news that there would be a song about homosexuality at the Ariston, and that it would be sung by a comic singer, outraged both conservatives and progressives. For two very different reasons. The text of On the door was subjected to censorship by Rai executives, and Federico Salvatore had to drop the word homosexual from the song.

In the version that Salvatore brings the phrase to Ariston “I’m a different mom, I’m a homosexual” thus becomes a much more generic “I’m different mom, and this hurts you”. However, having reached the third evening, Federico Salvatore decides to subvert the censorship. Being Sanremo live, the singer decided to sing the original version.

Ariston claps and claps for a long time. However something happens: On the doorwhich until then was third in the standings in Sanremo, he suddenly slips to ninth place. It will not be the only scandal of that Sanremo, the last of the five signed by Pippo Baudo. For more information, ask Elio and Le Storie Tese, who saw first place blown away in a dynamic that is still not exactly clear today. But that’s another story.

Below you will find a recent video by Federico Salvatore who talks about that Sanremo.

