While there is talk of a possible new color of the iPhone 14, which could arrive as early as next week, the first rumors have also emerged on the web new iOS 17 but that is not around the corner.

The official presentation, as per protocol and barring last-minute upheavals, should take place during WWDC 2023 which Apple will hold next June and of which at least at the moment we do not even know the dates. For the launch, however, we will have to wait quite a while longer: following the classic scheme, iOS 17 should be available in the autumn, with the date to be announced in the classic reveal keynote of the new iPhones.

According to leaked rumors about iOS 17, the new OS it shouldn’t represent a revolution after the substantial innovations introduced with iOS 16 which revolutionized the unlock screen. In fact, Apple would be mainly dedicating itself to the OS for the augmented reality viewer, but in any case the engineers would plan to renew the Music app, the Mail app and the Home app.

As for iOS 17 support, may be cut out of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X update, with later models should receive the update without too much trouble. However, more information will come only later.