When is the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct?

Microsoft chose to be one of the first to confirm its summer gaming event when it announced that the Xbox Game Showcase and Sky Direct would be sometime on June 11 two months ago, and now we finally have an exact date.

The US company announced that the Xbox Games Showcase will begin on June 11 at 6pm BST/7pm CEST, and reiterated that the Starfield Direct will follow. Two days later, on June 13, the Xbox Games Showcase Expansion returns at 6pm BST/7pm CEST, giving us more info and a few surprises on some of the games that will be shown on June 11.

Microsoft’s announcement today appears to be an attempt to cover up Redfall’s reception, as we haven’t been told anything new other than the exact timing. That means we still have to be content with the anticipation: “some new surprises and first glimpses from our talented in-house studio, as well as our many creative partners around the world“. This at least leaves room for speculation and dreaming: what more do you hope and expect to see and learn at the Xbox Games Showcase?