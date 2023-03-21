For some months now there has been talk of the near arrival of the WiFi 7 standard on smartphones, but at least at the moment there is no official information on the specifications. In the meantime though it is the first WiFi 7 router has already arrived.

It was presented by Netgear, which has launched the Nighthawk RS700Swhich supports 320MHz channels that guarantee up to 5Gbps of speed in the face of very low latency that will guarantee network performance well above current ones during gaming sessions, VR experiences and apps that require very low lag.

Il router in question guarantees coverage up to 3500m2 thanks to the new design antenna and the ability to manage up to 200 devices connected at the same time.

However, it remains to be understood what kind of specifications will be introduced for WiFi 7: MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200, which is in all respects the first SoC ready for the new standard, offers a (theoretical) speed of up to 6.5 Gbps, compared of an improvement in reliability and a reduction in lag. These will be the points on which the future of wireless connections will be fought.

Last year Netgear was among the first to present WiFi 6 routers, which are now present in almost every home.