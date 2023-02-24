Home Technology When playing as a monster hunter, the Blade Umbrella player of “Wild Heart” defeats 7 Frozen Beasts in 2 minutes without relying on mechanisms | 4Gamers
by admin
When playing as a monster hunter, the Blade Umbrella player of “Wild Heart” defeats 7 Frozen Beasts in 2 minutes without relying on mechanisms | 4Gamers

Although the listing was criticized due to the optimization problem, the mechanical hunting gameplay brought by “Wild Hearts” is still loved by many players, but no matter how easy the mechanical is, there are always players Achieved 0 outstanding performances of organ hunting beasts.

Japanese player Erystia recently uploaded the process of defeating the 7★ Frozen Piercing Beast. He did not summon a single trick in the whole process. He simply relied on the perfect block of the blade umbrella weapon to defeat the difficult Frozen Piercing Beast. The performance was quite good.

In fact, the Umbrella is the first initial weapon choice that players can master, and its feature is the block with the invincibility frame. As long as it is successfully blocked, it will not only be harmless, but also further increase the damage of the Qi Blade and perform follow-up skills . Erystia’s defeat of the Frozen Piercing Beast can be said to be the performance of hard-working blocking timing to the extreme.

Of course, it is not easy to achieve 0 mechanism hunting with weapons other than blade umbrellas, but in fact, hunting with ingenuity can be said to be a good choice to get twice the result with half the effort.

In the main storyline, the beast “Amaterasu”, nicknamed by the players as the divine bird and phoenix, is also one of the most difficult beasts to deal with. However, some bow and arrow players in Japan have found a way to use ingenuity to restrict their actions. Before the “hunting officially begins” Perform continuous field control and damage output on it.

See also  3 people fight together to hunt "Heart of the Wild" Minato Village's leading experience, what to play with the network mechanism can be understood at a glance | 4Gamers

Amaterasu died 0.44 seconds after entering the “hunting start” state, and the hunting ended as soon as it started. It can be said that players can always play very extreme and unexpected strategy strategies whether they use traps or not.

After the optimization and update files of the new hunting work “Wild Heart” have been repaired, the current Steam evaluation has left the state of mostly negative red letters, and slowly rebounded to 46% with mixed evaluations.

