When the sound and picture are not synchronous

In film and video production, it can happen that the sound and image are out of sync: you may have recorded your audio separately using a microphone to ensure top-notch sound quality. You then have to combine and synchronize sound and image. Or you have edited your audio track, deleted slips of the tongue or long pauses. Even then you have to synchronize the audio and video again. We will explain to you how to synchronize audio and video.

How to prepare to sync audio and video

So that your video editing is as easy as possible and you have to remove or edit as little material as possible – be it audio or video – you should ensure very good quality when recording. A few tricks when recording also help make synchronizing afterwards easier. Here are our tips for this:

microphone: It is best to record your audio with a suitable external microphone. This allows you to avoid complex post-processing of the audio. Integrated device microphones, be it in the camera or in the smartphone, usually record in lower quality.

Device audio: Be sure to use the integrated microphone in your video camera. This makes it easier for you to synchronize the audio and video tracks afterwards.

Flap technology: You probably know the clapperboard and the exclamation “And action” from Hollywood films. You too can adopt this method to simplify the synchronization of audio and video. With the clapperboard you not only place a visual mark in the image, but also a mark in the form of a visible spike in the audio waveform. If you don’t have a clapperboard at hand, you can also clap your hands loudly.

wind and weather: Pay attention to wind and weather when shooting outdoors. If it is very windy, be sure to install a windscreen for the microphone. Of course, it’s even better to record in a location that is independent of the weather.

Outside noises: Ambient noise is difficult to remove in post-processing. Most video editors have audio editing tools, but correcting them takes more effort than controlling noise during recording. Find a quiet location without a lot of traffic or animal noises like dogs barking and birds chirping.

Soundcheck: Never start without a sound check. Set up your equipment and take some test shots. Listen to the result and adjust.

Planning the video recording: Familiarize yourself with these basic tips for planning your video recording. This saves you a lot of time for post-production and avoids having to repeat recordings.

Video editing: Import audio and video track

Have you taken your photos? Congratulations. Now it’s time for video editing and production. There are a lot of software products on the market with a wide price range. If you frequently engage with video content such as expert interviews, online courses, or e-learning, then Camtasia could be the best product for you. In Camtasia Editor, you can import your audio and video clips (1) and drag them to separate tracks on the timeline (2). When trimming, editing is easier if the content is on different tracks. Camtasia offers both audio and video editing features and combines perfectly with the audio editor Audiate to edit audio and video separately and then synchronize them.

Synchronize audio and video

The most difficult aspect of synchronizing sound and video is the exact positioning of the audio and video clips on the timeline tracks. First, zoom in on the timeline view (3) to clearly see the audio waveform deflection. Then use these options to synchronize audio and video:

Device Audio: Use device audio in your video track to sync audio and video clips. Position both clips on top of each other so that the audio waveforms of both tracks match for each frame (4). Clapperboard: Use the markings you made with the clapperboard or clapping of hands: In the video you can see the clapperboard or clapping of hands. In the audio, the clear deflection of the audio waveform is visible. This way you know exactly where to position the audio clip to match the video. If you forget to clap or clap, you need to identify another moment in the video where, for example, there was a cough or the audio got louder. If in doubt, look at the mouth movements. Mark these moments with audio points to guide syncing. Audiate: If you use the Camtasia video software in combination with the Audiate audio software, you can exchange your audio track directly between Camtasia and Audiate, edit it and then automatically synchronize it. Here we will show you how the automatic synchronization of audio and video works in Audiate.

You did it!

Sometimes syncing sound and picture seems very difficult, but with the tried and tested clapperboard method or using device audio and simple, easy-to-use production software like Camtasia, it’s not a problem. Or combine Camtasia with Audiate and use automatic synchronization of your audio and video tracks.

