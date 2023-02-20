Sometimes science fiction is the best way to understand what is happening to us. In 1954 the American writer Fredric Brown published one of his very short and lightning stories that made him famous. It was titled simply Answer, The Answer. It should be noted that 1954 is about ten years before the first personal computer, fifteen before the first connection of what would have been the Internet, thirty-five before the original idea of ​​the web. And also two years before the famous Dartmouth seminar in which the term artificial intelligence was used for the first time to indicate the ability of machines to think. In short, in the story a guy, by connecting all the computers of all the planets of the universe, builds a machine capable of giving all the answers. The first question he asks is: Does God exist? Answer: Now yes.

Here, to understand the extent of what is happening with Chat GPT and the other generative artificial intelligences with which millions of people talk every day, this story explains a lot about our amazement, our fascination. We are at the dawn of a new era and nobody really knows how things will change, but what we feel we can say is that everything is about to change. We have a tool in our hands, a very powerful technology that we will have to try to use for the common good but it doesn’t necessarily happen. The fact that these days anecdotes with surreal or high or superficial dialogues follow one another does not mean much: these algorithms are made to learn from their mistakes.

They get better. As for nonsense: it is said that even when Guglielmo Marconi made the first astonishing demonstrations of the wireless telegraph, which would later become radio, his guests used it to send each other irrelevant or silly messages. But a few years later the survivors of the Titanic would be saved thanks to this technology, and the world would change forever.