When to change your iPhone battery?

Have you recently noticed that the battery life of your iPhone does it run out sooner? The time may have come to replace it, especially if the performance offered no longer ensures good use during the day.

Today, we are constantly connected, smartphones and other devices are subjected to intensive use and, sometimes, even after a few months, they begin to give signs of a decline in performance.

If you have started to charge your iPhone several times a day because the battery runs out too quickly, it could be a first obvious sign that it’s time to put in a new one.

Another symptom is device overheatingwhich happens after a short time that it is turned on and you are using it.

But let’s go in order: in the next paragraphs we will discover the signs that should make you think that the time has come replace the iPhone battery.

iPhone battery needs changing: what are the signs?

To understand if the battery needs to be changed you must observe the behavior of your iPhone, to understand whether it is worth worrying or not.

As anticipated, the first symptom that indicates that the battery is worn out and that of the decrease in the autonomy of the device. You may notice that the iPhone starts to download quicklyalthough the times and ways of use have always remained the same since you purchased it.

This means that you have not changed your habits, and that the smartphone no longer reaches the same autonomy.

By Apple’s will, the iPhones, in particular 6 and 7 Plus, (where it is more evident) whose battery is no longer at maximum performance, after the first sudden shutdown caused by lack of powerimplement a decrease in the performance of the operating system (iOS) to offer more autonomy and stability.

You can recognize this behavior by:

Slow app startup Images stutter when scrolling Brightness automatically decreased Speaker volume lower Camera flash disabled Data connection disabled

If you notice that your iPhone has one or more of these symptoms, you will need to check the battery status, let’s see how.

Check iPhone battery status

To understand if your iPhone battery needs to be changed, you can use the Battery Status feature, available on all iPhones, starting from 6 and SE, with iOS 11.3.

This feature shows the health status of the battery implemented in the smartphone and warns the user when it is starting to wear out.

To use it you have to go to Settings of iOS and tap on Drums and then Battery status. On the page you will find the Maximum capacity which indicates, in percentage, how much energy the battery can store.

Just purchased the iPhone has a 100% capacity, a value that tends to decrease over time, when the battery begins to deteriorate.

When does the battery need to be changed?

The iPhone battery starts to get out of shape when it drops below maximum capacity. But when goes below 80%, the iPhone displays a message inviting you to replace it.

This does not mean that you will necessarily have to change it, but you can continue to use the iPhone as usualalthough it will tend to download quickly.

In any case, if the indication is present in the battery status section Maximum performance availabilityit means that the battery is still in excellent condition and there are no problems.

Among the various items you will also notice the option Optimized loadingwhich helps you reduce battery wear as your iPhone learns from your daily usage habits.

