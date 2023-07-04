When we walk the microbes on the floor get stepped on?

Have you ever thought about what happens when you walk? Every step you take puts a force on the ground, a force that comes mainly from your body weight. What happens when this strength meets the tiny inhabitants of the soil, the microorganisms? This question might seem strange, but it is at the heart of scientific research.

Bacteria, for example, can come in many shapes, from spheres to sticks and spirals. These little creatures are protected by a cell wall which defends their gelatinous interior from the external environment (and they are even capable of predicting the future). But how strong is this cell wall? Can it withstand the force of our step?

To determine the strength of bacterial cell walls, which is very important in several fields, researchers use a series of instruments to measure their maximum tensile strength, i.e. the maximum pressure an object can withstand before breaking.

Imagine a bacterium large enough for a person to fit on it.

If it had the same tensile strength as the Salmonella bacterium, it could bear over 350 people of 50 kg each who stand above him at the same time. While high pressures can kill bacteria in some applications like food processing, a person walking on them won’t have the same effect.

The average bacterium is only 1-5 microns, or millionths of a meter in size. By comparison, the tip of a common pin is about 130 microns in diameter. The surface of our skin has fine grooves called furrows of the skin which are, on average, tens of microns deep. Even the soles of our shoes have much deeper grooves than leather. Consequentially, most of the cells will slide into one of these groovesescaping the full pressure we exert on the ground.

In essence, therefore, when we walk we don’t step on bacteria because they simply pass under the cracks of objects. Some insects, though, can. The wings of cicadas, for example, have tiny molecular structures that look like needles, a thousand times smaller than most bacteria, called nanorods. capable of killing these microorganisms.

By the way, here’s how tall germs and bacteria would be if they were stacked on top of each other.

