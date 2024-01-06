When will AI become intelligent?

The artificial intelligence of Chat-GPT can do some things better than humans. But she still fails because of the unknown. Progress often comes in waves.

She is already intelligent! That’s what the late AI pioneer Marvin Minsky would have to say if you told him that we use computers to play chess and Go (and lose) and have long conversations. His definition of AI in 1968 was: “Artificial intelligence is the science of making machines that do things that would require human intelligence to do.”

Computers can do that today, and yet we are not satisfied. When a crow throws a nut onto the street and has it cracked by a car, you are amazed at its intelligence. A computer that translates into Chinese without errors? Shrug.

Some AI enthusiasts criticize this as unfairly shifting the finish line. Every time a computer achieves one of the previously defined signs of intelligence, one cannot say that it is not enough.

And yet, anyone who questions Chat-GPT or plays chess with computers is more likely to agree with the majority of researchers and computer experts who say: These machines are not intelligent in the way that humans are.

According to newer definitions, proof of intelligence could not be provided by a single test. A truly intelligent machine would have to be able to do many different things like a human.

“Intelligence measures the ability to achieve goals in a variety of environments,” is a summary of countless scientific attempts at definition from 2007. So there is a certain flexibility involved. And the ability to learn new things.

Maybe that’s why the crow is so impressive. She reaches her destination (an open nut) in a new environment (an intersection with cars). The first crow to crack such a nut drew a new conclusion from observations.

Voice AI still lacks some intelligence components

No matter how intelligent language models like Chat-GPT may seem, they fail when faced with completely new questions. Because they come to their abilities differently than a human being. You learn from countless examples. They use these to train their artificial neural networks. Because they process a lot of information during training, they can answer a lot of questions correctly. But when confronted with the unknown, such as a rare kind of arithmetic problem, they fail again and again.

Not only the failure itself, but also how voice AI fails is revealing. Because she invents an answer that sounds plausible but has nothing to do with reality. These can be incorrect calculation steps or quotes from made-up books. The fact that these systems know nothing about what they know and what they don’t know shows that their intelligence is a simulation.

Some AI experts believe that more data and computing power can solve these problems. If they are right, then all the building blocks for human-like intelligent AI are in place. This would mean that real AI that can respond flexibly to problems would be possible in a few years.

But most researchers suspect that building blocks are missing: such as the ability to plan or understand causality. Could artificial curiosity, which allows machines to independently set new goals, be the key? The ability to remember?

There are many ideas about what AI is still missing. Research groups around the world are working to translate and test these concepts into algorithms.

For example, at the tech group Meta under the leadership of AI pioneer Yann LeCun. He believes in human-like AI, but estimates that it would “most likely take decades” to get there.

AI thought leader Jürgen Schmidhuber, who has been developing learning systems for decades, currently in Lugano and Saudi Arabia, puts it a little more optimistically. The 60-year-old says he expects truly intelligent machines, not just human-like but smarter than us, in his lifetime.

In 2022, participants at two AI conferences were asked at what point in time they would expect a 50 percent probability of intelligent AI, that is, at what year they would give the existence of intelligent AI a 50:50 chance. The mean result was 2059.

The survey is often cited, but it does not meet scientific standards. It should therefore not be interpreted as a summary of expert opinions. In general, one can ask oneself what use such surveys have.

Scientific forecasts and calculations also fail in this matter. Because fundamentally it’s a question of faith.

And so there is another group of experts: all those who expect that the current AI hype will be followed by the recognition of new difficulties and hurdles. It will turn out that human-like artificial intelligence is much more difficult to create than expected. For example, if biology, experience or consciousness played an important role in intelligence.

Intelligent machines were already expected in the 1980s

It wouldn’t be the first time that an AI boom was followed by a lull. In the research community, these cycles are called AI spring and winter.

When research into AI began in the 1950s, progress was expected to be rapid. The New York Times wrote in 1958 about a NASA computer “embryo” that was expected to soon be able to speak and write and gain awareness of its own existence. Researchers at the time, including the aforementioned Minsky, expected artificial intelligence within a generation.

This first wave came to an end in the mid-1970s. Enthusiasm and money flows dried up. In the 1980s, new strategies and hopes emerged but dried up again. Since 2010, the deep learning approach has produced successes: everything we have marveled at in recent years, from handwriting recognition to chatbots, is based on it.

Is the current upswing part of this wave line? Or the start of an uptrend that will continue? The future will tell.

One thing is clear, even if AI does not reach the flexible intelligence of humans: it can already do many things better than humans, from formulating simple poems to recognizing cancerous tumors on X-rays to playing video games and piloting drones. It is foreseeable that she will learn much more better than us. To turn our world upside down, AI doesn’t need to become intelligent.

