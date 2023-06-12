Where AI is already part of everyday life in Switzerland

15
AI programs assess the dangerousness of people, assign judges or blacken court documents automatically, as a list by Algorithm Watch shows.
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), the first thing that has come to mind for a few months has been chat GPT. The language system, with which one can converse and which generates answers to all possible questions, is the first program that became widely known and consciously perceived as AI.
