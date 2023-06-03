Where are Android app passwords stored? It’s not difficult to find them

After seeing how to use the new Google TV app, the new nerve center of mobile entertainment Androidlet’s go back to digging through the features of the green robot to find out how to recover your forgotten passwords.

You must know, in fact, that even in this case you can recover your passwords, provided you have previously saved them on your device. The system is quite simple and requires, in the first place, that you use the app Google Chromeusually pre-installed on your smartphone.

So open the Chrome app and press on the three dots in the upper right column. Now choose Settings and subsequently Password manager.

A new page will open in the app that will allow you to search and scroll through all your passwords saved on this and on your old smartphones connected to the same Google account.

In addition to this system, you can simplify access to passwords by creating a quick link on your main page. To do this, reopen Chrome and go to Password manager. At this point sharpen the view and choose Add shortcut and that’s it: you can create a new icon on your home screen, to be treated like any app already installed on your smartphone.

Here, however, how to install a new launcher on Android and give an extra touch of personality to your device.