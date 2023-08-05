Where can you pay with cryptocurrency?

By Oliver Schmaering | Aug 5, 2023 at 9:29 am

Cryptocurrencies enable payment transactions on the Internet and also in stationary retail. TECHBOOK explains how to find shops that accept crypto payments, how to exchange euros to crypto and back again.

Can you pay with cryptocurrency? And whether. Normally in shops on the street? Yes, for quite a long time. In the middle of the pandemic, a legendary institution in Berlin that had made it possible to pay in Bitcoin since 2011 closed: the pub Room 77. It was recently featured in the must-see Netflix documentary Cryptopia. But Room 77 was just the beginning of something that is now becoming more and more normal. Bars, shops, even law firms offer their goods and services not only against euros but also against crypto. Bitcoin is particularly popular. However, some providers alternatively accept other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash or Dash.

This is how to find stores that allow crypto payments

Shops, restaurants or bars that accept crypto as a payment method can often be recognized by symbols that are visible to customers on shop windows or doors. The orange glowing bitcoin symbol with the right-tilted B should not be confused with the green bitcoin cash symbol with the left-tilted B. Because Bitcoin Cash is different from Bitcoin. It costs less, has a smaller market share but still has a following and is of course a legitimate cryptocurrency. Especially in big cities you will always find opportunities to pay with crypto. For example, if you want to know where crypto payments are possible in Berlin, the Coinpages website offers orientation.

On the Internet, the number of shops and websites that accept crypto payments is almost unmanageable. Some blogs give an overview, at least of the most important and largest online providers. In the field of social media Crypto Tippingi.e. a tip with crypto, has been common for some time, for example on X, the former Twitter.

How to pay with crypto?

The simplest and most widespread in everyday life is probably paying with the Lightning app and Bitcoin. Lightning wallets – such as Zeus, Bluewallet or others – can be downloaded from the Internet onto a smartphone free of charge. The safest way to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is via BaFin-licensed crypto exchanges such as Bitpanda or Bison. Here you go through a so-called KYC procedure (know your customer), where you register with your ID. That is what the legislature requires.

You can then transfer the purchased cryptocurrencies from the exchange to a browser extension wallet on your own laptop, for example, from where you can manage Bitcoin & Co. yourself. If you want more security, you have to spend money. The particularly secure hardware wallets are available from around 50 euros. Whether hardware or software, as soon as you manage the digital keys yourself, you speak of a self-custodial wallet. From there, the bitcoins can then be sent to a Lightning app.

Paying by mobile phone and QR code is quick and secure. This is how you settle your bill in shops and cafes that accept crypto. You should know one thing: apps and wallets never contain the bitcoins themselves, only the digital access. The cryptocurrencies themselves reside on the blockchain. And the blockchain, or actually the many blockchains, are global, decentralized networks. They are, so to speak, everywhere and nowhere.

In neighboring countries, you will usually find similar options for paying with cryptocurrency. But crypto-friendly Switzerland in particular offers some highlights when it comes to crypto payment options. With its Plan B, the city of Lugano has reached a new dimension in crypto acceptance. In a popular social media video, the mayor lets himself be followed while shopping around the city for crypto. Of course he pays for his espresso, his visit to the hairdresser and the book gift with his smartphone app in crypto. With this type of development plan, Lugano wants to create new opportunities for the blockchain industry in order to solve the region’s structural problems. You can even pay taxes in cryptocurrencies.

Use cryptocurrencies abroad

Not only the mayor video from Lugano can be found on YouTube, but also channels of crypto influencers who manage to travel around the world paying exclusively with crypto. The first travel companies have specialized in crypto-only travel.

In particular, the trip to a certain country in Central America should hardly put any obstacles in the way of tourists: El Salvador. Under the presidency of crypto enthusiast Nayib Bukele, the country became the first country in the world to make bitcoin its official currency alongside the US dollar in 2021. Bukele would like to finance the Bitcoin City project from the hoped-for profits from Bitcoin-secured bonds. There, in the east of the country, a volcano is said to provide the sustainable geothermal energy for mining Bitcoin. A truly innovative idea to improve Bitcoin’s environmental footprint while making El Salvador a Mecca for Bitcoin enthusiasts from all over the world.

In general, you will find out, especially on long-distance trips, how far ahead other countries are when it comes to paying with cryptocurrency and crypto in general in everyday life. The highest percentage values ​​in terms of general crypto adoption are not found in Switzerland, the USA or Germany, but in countries like Nigeria or Vietnam. In Ethiopia, blockchain and crypto are even part of everyday school life.

The founder of the Cardano blockchain, Charles Hoskinson, signed a corresponding cooperation with the Ministry of Education in 2021 under the keyword “Cardano Africa”. In this context, over 5 million Ethiopian schoolchildren are to be made familiar with the Cardano platform and also receive blockchain-based digital IDs.

Donate in crypto

Recently, the topic of donations in cryptocurrencies has also made headlines. Whether in connection with the COVID-19 disaster in India or the Ukraine war, donations in crypto are increasingly being accepted. Most NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) already offer crypto addresses by default on their websites.

Exchange crypto to euros

The exchange of cryptocurrencies into so-called FIAT currencies, i.e. dollars, euros & Co., is usually uncomplicated. It is particularly easy on reputable crypto exchanges, which simply transfer the desired euro amount to the current account specified by the user after the exchange.

If the cryptocurrency has been exchanged back and forth several times, or if profits have been made through price increases and sales, then the issue of taxes must be considered in any case. Each country has its own rules here. The new MiCA regulation of the EU will change some things in the future. Exactly how and when is not yet clear.

Crypto in everyday life needs one thing above all: simplicity. Once paying with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is as easy as paying with a credit card, it will become a matter of course. Visa and Mastercard are already working on it.

