“Where is?” confirms upcoming Macs

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that Apple could soon be introducing new Macs. This claim is now supported by a find in a configuration file of the “Where is?” network.

In the near future some new Macs should see the light of day. For example, there is more talk of a MacBook Air, which is said to come with a 15-inch screen for the first time. A Mac Pro with an M chip is also eagerly awaited. Apple teased this for the first time at the end of the event in March 2022, but since then there have been no further official updates for the high-end computer.

WWDC 2023 is fast approaching us in the meantime, and of course that begs the question of seeing any of these upcoming Mac models there. A hidden configuration file for the “Where is?” network now suggests that the company could soon present an iMac, a Mac Pro or a Mac Studio.

Presentation of the Mac Pro probably the most likely

The configuration file discovered by developer Nicolás Álvarez notes all Macs that don’t send a Find My notification when left behind. Since only stationary Macs logically do not support this feature, only such are noted there.

In the found version of the file, three models are listed, which cannot be assigned to any previously presented computer. These are called Mac14,8, Mac14,13 and Mac14,14. It should be noted here that it can also be a product in three different versions and the 14 definitely stands for a processor of the M2 series.

So what can we conclude from this? The three Mac computers that Apple could present at the moment are the Mac Pro, a new Mac Studio and a new iMac. But with rumors of the latter two Macs skipping the M2, all that’s left is the Mac Pro. In addition, there is evidence that this is exactly what is supposed to be hidden behind the sighted model number Mac14.8.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the Mac Pro is an integral part of WWDC 2023. We’ll have to wait until June to find out.

9to5Mac

