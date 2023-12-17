Where is downloads folder in Windows

In this guide we help you locate all the downloaded files in a matter of seconds.

Finding the Downloads folder in Windows is extremely easy, if you still don’t know how to do it, here we show you step by step.

There are many types of browsers for downloading, such as Firefox, Chrome and Edge available on Windows and, in any of them, the downloaded files are stored by default in a folder named Downloads. However, some users may find it difficult to find this folder, perhaps because they are unfamiliar with the operating system or because some change has occurred to the location address. Therefore, below, we will explain in detail the steps you must follow to find the folder where all downloads from the browser of your choice are automatically saved.

Steps to find the downloads folder in Windows

So you can easily find the Downloads folder on your Windows PC

In Windows, other paths are also created to save downloaded files, such as the AppData folder. But, in this case, we emphasize the folder Downloads, which is exclusive to Windows 10 and 11 users who have downloaded from a web browser. Therefore, by default, the system creates the folder with the path C:Users[User Name]Downloads. In this case the [User Name] is replaced by the name that the Windows user has chosen.

Knowing this, then we will tell you what you should do to find the folder Downloads. The first thing you should do is open the File Browser in the taskbar and then click on the option This team. Once you have completed these steps, you will immediately see several folders, including one with the name Downloads which you must open to view all the elements that have been downloaded with the browser of your choice.

There are several ways to open the folder, you can select it and right click on the mouse and menu choose the option Open or, instead, you can double-click the folder to access it. There are also Windows shortcuts that simplify these steps, therefore saving you time when searching for a newly downloaded file. This trick consists of simultaneously press the keys Windows + E and immediately a window will open in This team being able to view all the elements and folders, including the Downloads.

What should you do when downloads are not in the corresponding folder

Although all items downloaded from the web are automatically saved in the folder Downloads, this storage path can be modified and for this there are different methods that allow you to change the downloads folder in Chrome and other browsers. However, sometimes it may happen that the Windows user has not made any changes to the location of their downloads and still can’t find the files in said folder.

In this situation, the first thing to do is check download history in the browser. To do this, you have to open the browser where you downloaded and use the keyboard shortcut, Ctrl + J, this way you will quickly access the history. The truth is that this keyboard shortcut is compatible with the three most used browsers (Chrome, Firefox and Edge); the difference is that in Edge a list called Downloads while in Chrome and Firefox a new tab opens where all recently downloaded downloads are displayed.

Next, you must search for the path where the download was saved. For this, you have to find the file in the list, then click on the folder icon which is located right next to the download or you can also press on the statement Show in Folder which is located just below the element. Once you have completed these steps, a window will open in the File Browser of the PC where you will find the downloaded file. Although, this entire process will be in vain if you have deleted the download history or the file itself. So you have to be very careful before you decide to delete any item.